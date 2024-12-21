Over A Dozen Kashmiri Detainees Transferred To Indian Jail From IIOJK
Published December 21, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the administration, controlled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under the Lieutenant Governor, has moved over a dozen Kashmiri political detainees to a prison in India.
According to Kashmir Media Service, among those transferred to Indian jail are Jammu Kashmir Muslim League leader Abdul Ahad Parra, Abdul Rashid Wani, Mudasir Ahmed, Showkat Ganai, Ishaq Ahmed, and Ghulam Muhammad.
They were moved from the Srinagar Central Jail and Jammu prisons to a jail in Uttar Pradesh.
These individuals are facing detention under the draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
Reports indicate that this relocation of Kashmiri political detainees is an ongoing process, with more detainees reportedly being prepared for transfer from jails in IIOJK to those in India.
Several Hurriyat leaders have already been incarcerated for years in the infamous Tihar Jail in New Delhi under fabricated charges.
