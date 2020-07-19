ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :As many as 16 fresh water turtles or mud turtles, 5 land tortoise and a marsh crocodile were safely relocated to a wildlife sanctuary in Sindh.

The wildlife species were shifted from the Islamabad Marghazar Zoo after Islamabad High Court ordered to shift Kavaan the Asian elephant and other exotic wildlife species to sanctuaries and safer habitats, Assistant Director Islamabad Wildlife Management board Sakhawat Ali told APP.

He added that the Ministry of Climate Change had decided to turn the Zoo into safari or enclosure zoo to make it a more better place for animals and also to make it more informative and attractive place for tourists.