UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over A Dozen Mud Turtles; A Marsh Crocodile Safely Relocated At Sindh's Sanctuary

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 06:40 PM

Over a dozen mud turtles; a marsh crocodile safely relocated at Sindh's sanctuary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :As many as 16 fresh water turtles or mud turtles, 5 land tortoise and a marsh crocodile were safely relocated to a wildlife sanctuary in Sindh.

The wildlife species were shifted from the Islamabad Marghazar Zoo after Islamabad High Court ordered to shift Kavaan the Asian elephant and other exotic wildlife species to sanctuaries and safer habitats, Assistant Director Islamabad Wildlife Management board Sakhawat Ali told APP.

He added that the Ministry of Climate Change had decided to turn the Zoo into safari or enclosure zoo to make it a more better place for animals and also to make it more informative and attractive place for tourists.

Related Topics

Sindh Islamabad Water Islamabad High Court From Asia

Recent Stories

Dubai’s Hamdan Sports Complex gets featured in & ..

42 minutes ago

Ma’an&#039;s third social incubator to focus on ..

2 hours ago

Obaid Al Tayer participates in 3rd meeting of G20 ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Mars Mission is UAE’s contribution to e ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler appoints Secretary-General of the Em ..

4 hours ago

EAD rehabilitating mountainous natural habitats in ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.