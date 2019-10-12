UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over A Dozen Passengers Sustain Injuries As Van Overturns In Nawabshah

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 09:39 PM

Over a dozen passengers sustain injuries as van overturns in Nawabshah

More than a dozen passengers including women and children got injured when a Moro bound speedy van went out of control of the driver due to tyre burst and overturned on Nawabshah-Qazi Ahmed Road

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :More than a dozen passengers including women and children got injured when a Moro bound speedy van went out of control of the driver due to tyre burst and overturned on Nawabshah-Qazi Ahmed Road.

The rescue teams on information immediately rushed to the site, rescued passengers including seven women some of them critical and shifted them to Peoples Medical College Hospital.

Assistant Commissioner Tariq Ali Solangi visited the hospital to inquire about welfare of injured persons and directed hospital staff to provide proper treatment to the injured passengers.

Related Topics

Injured Driver Road Van SITE Women

Recent Stories

One day left to five-day official visit of Prince ..

1 minute ago

IS Militants Captured by Turkey in Syria to Tempor ..

2 minutes ago

Arab League to Consider 'Urgent Measures' Against ..

2 minutes ago

Saudi Border Guard Says Received Signal About Expl ..

2 minutes ago

Prime minister to visit Iran Sunday for his region ..

6 minutes ago

Sindh Government to Engage Community for Rehabilit ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.