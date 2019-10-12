Over a dozen passengers sustain injuries as van overturns in Nawabshah

More than a dozen passengers including women and children got injured when a Moro bound speedy van went out of control of the driver due to tyre burst and overturned on Nawabshah-Qazi Ahmed Road

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :More than a dozen passengers including women and children got injured when a Moro bound speedy van went out of control of the driver due to tyre burst and overturned on Nawabshah-Qazi Ahmed Road

The rescue teams on information immediately rushed to the site, rescued passengers including seven women some of them critical and shifted them to Peoples Medical College Hospital.

Assistant Commissioner Tariq Ali Solangi visited the hospital to inquire about welfare of injured persons and directed hospital staff to provide proper treatment to the injured passengers.