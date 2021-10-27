Over a dozen youth arrested in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Indian police have arrested over a dozen youth in different areas of the territory, in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The police during house raids arrested at least a dozen people in Samba, Doda and other areas in Jammu region on the charges of raising slogans and celebrating the victory of Pakistan against India in a T20 World Cup match, Kashmir Media Service reported.

On the other hand, India's notorious National Investigation Agency continued raids on the houses of Jamaat-e-Islami workers in different areas of Kashmir valley, today.

The sleuths of NIA harassed the housemates during the raids.

Meanwhile, Indian police said that an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was detected by a Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) near a nallah in Fatehpora area of Islamabad district. It also claimed recovery of some arms and ammunition during the ongoing cordon and search operation, which continued on 14th consecutive day, in Bhatta Durrian area of Poonch district.

The operation is also going on in Surankote area of Poonch and at Thanamandi in Rajouri district, a police officer said.