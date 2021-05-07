Over a million farmers to avail subsidies worth billions under Kissan Cards

Secretary agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel said on Friday that over a million registered farmers would avail benefits worth billions under Kissan Card, a revolutionary initiative of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to improve agriculture production and farmers' financial standing

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Secretary agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel said on Friday that over a million registered farmers would avail benefits worth billions under Kissan Card, a revolutionary initiative of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to improve agriculture production and farmers' financial standing.

Presiding over a meeting of agriculture department officials of Dera Ghazi Khan division, he ordered officials concerned to speed up process of farmers' registration for Kissan cards and asked field formations to persuade them to apply for the facility.

Saqib observed that speedy registration process would make Kissan Cards easily accessible to farmers.

He said that field formations should also extend technical assistance to farmers on cotton sowing to achieve the sowing target of four million acres in Punjab.

Director agriculture extension DG Khan Mahr Abid Hussain, director water management Anwar ul Haq Shahzad, engineer Nadeem Iqbal and other officials were present.

Saqib asked officials to meet all the targets by June 30 adding that good performers would get appreciation certificates. He said that registered varieties of cotton sufficient for sowing on 200,000 acre area were being provided to farmers with a subsidy of Rs 1000 per acre.

He said that Punjab government was pursuing a zero tolerance policy against those dealing in substandard, adulterated and fake pesticides and fertilizers adding that strict monitoring was being ensured to tighten noose around such elements.

Director agriculture extension informed that officials were witnessing a trend of in time sowing of cotton this season due to timely wheat harvest.