Over a thousand SU students clinch Prime Minister Ehsas Scholarships

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :As many as 1313 students of University of Sindh have been able to gain poverty-need-and-merit based scholarships offered by the Federal government under Prime Minister's Ehsas Undergraduate Scholarship Programme, each worth Rs. 40,000 annually.

Approximately 2481 students of the university had applied for the said scholarship, the university spokesman informed here Thursday.

In this connection, the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat handed over a scholarship cheque amounting to Rs. 51,500/- to Chandan Kumar, a student of Institute of Physics 2K17 Batch. The VC congratulated the successful students, expressed gratitude to the representative of Higher education Commission and civil society leaders for helping the committee and eulogized the efforts of Students' Financial Aid Office (SFAO) for completion of the selection process through an efficient and fool-proof mechanism.

The Director SFAO, Dr. Fiza Qureshi informed that the varsity had formulated a highly rigorous, judicious and competitive framework for the stipends to reach the most deserving lot.

She further intimated that the award committee consisted of nominees from HEC, civil society activists with clinically-clean reputation track record and the senior-most varsity deans.