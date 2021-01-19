UrduPoint.com
Over All Development Of Balochistan, Top Priority Of Government: Jam

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 09:32 PM

Over all development of Balochistan, top priority of government: Jam

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Tuesday said that the overall development of the province especially less developed areas of the province was top priority of the government

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Tuesday said that the overall development of the province especially less developed areas of the province was top priority of the government.

Chairing the first meeting of Apex Committee on Progress on South Balochistan Development Program, he said the development of Balochistan would lead to the progress of the country.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri, Chief Secretary Balochistan Fazeel Asghar, Additional Chief Secretary Planning, Abdul Sabur Kakar and Secretary Planning Commission Mathur Niaz Rana, Representative of Southern Command and other officials attended the meeting through video link.

"If there is investment in Balochistan, then there will be socio-economic growth," the CM said.

For the first time, mega projects were being initiated in Balochistan, he added.

Chief Secretary Balochistan briefed the meeting on the proposed projects and financing plan under South Balochistan Development Package.

He said that around 119 projects had been proposed and 16 new dams were going to be built under the special development package for south Balochistan.

"Health, education, water, electricity, public health infrastructure and road facilities will be provided in 9 districts of South Balochistan," he added.

Development of agro markets and plans to connect livestock markets with other major markets of the country through e-commerce would be also included in the proposed package.

A tele-education program was planned for students in these areas to provide best education facilities at their door steps, he added.

Technical training will be imparted to the youth to prepare the skilled force for China Pakistan Economic Corridor projects.

Health Insaf cards will be distributed in these districts under the Prime Minister's Health Facility Program.

