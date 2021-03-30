Over billing issue to be resolved on priority basis: Ziaullah Bangash

Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwha on Information and Science Ziaullah Bangash Tuesday directed authorities concerned to take tangible measures for extending relief to electricity consumers in Kohat by resolving over billing issue

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwha on Information and Science Ziaullah Bangash Tuesday directed authorities concerned to take tangible measures for extending relief to electricity consumers in Kohat by resolving over billing issue.

Jointly chairing a meeting in DC office Kohat with Deputy Commissioner Abdul Rehman, the CM adviser said that currently people in Kohat circle were facing a number of electricity-concerning problems.

Ziaullah Bangash expressed displeasure over the current electricity situation directed WAPDA officials to improve power supply in Kohat and resolve the over-billing issue soon.

The meeting was attended by Member Provincial Assembly Major Shah Dad Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Xen Wapda Kohat and other Wapda officials.