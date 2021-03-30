UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over Billing Issue To Be Resolved On Priority Basis: Ziaullah Bangash

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 04:44 PM

Over billing issue to be resolved on priority basis: Ziaullah Bangash

Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwha on Information and Science Ziaullah Bangash Tuesday directed authorities concerned to take tangible measures for extending relief to electricity consumers in Kohat by resolving over billing issue

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwha on Information and Science Ziaullah Bangash Tuesday directed authorities concerned to take tangible measures for extending relief to electricity consumers in Kohat by resolving over billing issue.

Jointly chairing a meeting in DC office Kohat with Deputy Commissioner Abdul Rehman, the CM adviser said that currently people in Kohat circle were facing a number of electricity-concerning problems.

Ziaullah Bangash expressed displeasure over the current electricity situation directed WAPDA officials to improve power supply in Kohat and resolve the over-billing issue soon.

The meeting was attended by Member Provincial Assembly Major Shah Dad Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Xen Wapda Kohat and other Wapda officials.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Electricity Provincial Assembly WAPDA Kohat Circle

Recent Stories

Pakistan rupee gains Rs 0.74 value against US doll ..

1 minute ago

2467 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab

2 minutes ago

Pakistani fish to be brought to Chinese market: Ah ..

2 minutes ago

CDA to plant 100000 saplings along Sirinagar highw ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistani fashion designers participate in China F ..

2 minutes ago

CTO directs wardens to take strict action on overl ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.