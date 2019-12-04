UrduPoint.com
Over Charging: 3024 Profiteers Imposed Fine Rs 7.9mln In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 04:36 PM

Over charging: 3024 profiteers imposed fine Rs 7.9mln in Faisalabad

Price Control Magistrates imposed fine of more than Rs 7.9 million to 3024 profiteers during November

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) : Price Control Magistrates imposed fine of more than Rs 7.9 million to 3024 profiteers during November.

According to official source, the Magistrates conducted raids in different markets and bazaars and checked prices of essential items at 10,072 shops and imposed fine to the shopkeepers on overcharging.

Cases against 106 shopkeepers were also registered at concerned police stations over violation of the price control act.

