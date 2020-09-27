UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over Dozen People Killed In Van Accident In Pakistan's Sindh Province - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 07:40 AM

Over Dozen People Killed in Van Accident in Pakistan's Sindh Province - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2020) At least 13 people were killed in a road accident involving a passenger van in Pakistan's Sindh province, the Dawn newspaper reports.

The accident occurred on Saturday night, when a passenger van carrying at least 20 people overturned and caught fire on the Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway, police told the newspaper.

According to police, the seven survivors include the van driver and a child. Five people were taken to a hospital.

Nooriabad Deputy Superintendent of Police Nazar Deeshak said as cited by the newspaper that the van was on its way to Karachi from Hyderabad. The accident occurred 63 kilometers (39 miles) from Hyderabad.

Police said the passenger van overturned and caught fire after taking a number of turns and bouncing off the road.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Accident Fire Police Motorway Driver Road Road Accident Hyderabad Van From

Recent Stories

Tourism a cornerstones of economic development: DC ..

7 hours ago

11 die, 7 injured as van catches fire

8 hours ago

Prime Minister address at UNGA widely hailed in KP ..

8 hours ago

Police Arrest 16 People During London Anti-Lockdow ..

8 hours ago

Sweden calls on US, Russia to Extend New START Tre ..

8 hours ago

Prime Minister address at UNGA widely hailed in KP ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.