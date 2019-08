Over dozen politicians, former president, PMs, ministers to celebrate Eid behind the bars

A former president, 2 former Prime Ministers (PM's), speaker assembly, several former ministers and one sitting opposition leader will celebrate their Eid ul Azha in jail for the first time in the history of Pakistan

Former president Asif Ali Zardari, two former prime ministers Mian Nawaz Sharif and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, opposition leader in Punjab assembly Hamza Shahbaz, former provincial ministers Rana Sana Ullah and Suleman Rafiq, former Federal ministers, Miftah Ismail, Khawaja Saad Rafiq, speaker Sindh Assembly Siraj Durrani, MPA from PTI, Sabtain Khan will celebrate their Eid behind the bars.Two key female politicians and Maryam Nawaz, Faryal Talpur and Yousuf Abbas nephew of Nawaz Sharif and Rana Shehryar son in law of Rana Sana Ullah will also celebrate their Eid as inmates of jail.