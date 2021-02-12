Over eight Kanal state land worth Rs 82mln retrieved

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :District administration has retrieved eight kanal four marla commercial state land from grabbers and demolished illegal constructions during an operation launched here on Friday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak, the Assistant Commissioner Shujabad Muhammad Zubair alongwith police and other concerned officers launched an operation at Murliwaan.

The team retrieved eight kanal four marla commercial state land worth 82 millions and demolished various illegal constructions from the retrieved land.

Speaking on the occasion, AC Muhammad Zubair said that the grabbers were using the state land illegally for commercial purpose. He said that crackdowns were being launched against grabbers without any discrimination and added that every inch of state land would be retrieved from the land grabbers.