Over eight Nanbais held for underweight roti

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :The district administration in a grand operation against selling underweight roti (bread) and profiteers on Sunday arrested more than eight Nanbais (bread-maker).

Assistant Commissioner Peshawar Syeda Zainab Naqvi visited different markets in Bilal Lane and Arbab Road and found the Nanbais were not complying with the government price list and avoiding the orders of prescribed weight of roti.

The AC along with a contingent of local police conducted a grand operation and arrested eight shopkeepers for selling bread (roti) underweight and at high prices.

She directed all the shopkeepers to follow the official price list and avoid profiteering, otherwise they would face strict legal action.