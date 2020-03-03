Over five kanal of land retrieved in anti-encroachment drive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The district administration on Tuesday conducted anti-encroachment operation at Bara Road, retrieving valuable state land from illegal occupation from land grabbers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :The district administration on Tuesday conducted anti-encroachment operation at Bara Road, retrieving valuable state land from illegal occupation from land grabbers.

According to spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Matni Rizwana supervised the drive in which several illegal structures were razed and retrieved over five kanals of land at Surband graveyard area near Bara Road with help of heavy machinery.

The assistant commissioner said that operation against encroachment would continue irrespective of any pressure from any quarter.