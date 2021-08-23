UrduPoint.com

Over Four Million Collects As Fine For Overcharging During Last 3-weeks

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 02:39 PM

Over four million collects as fine for overcharging during last 3-weeks

The price control magistrates of the district arrested 37 profiteers and imposed fine of over Rs. 4 million during the last three weeks of the current months under special operation against profiteering

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :The price control magistrates of the district arrested 37 profiteers and imposed fine of over Rs. 4 million during the last three weeks of the current months under special operation against profiteering.

According to the deputy commissioner office sources, the price control magistrates under the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad launched a special operation against profiteering and conducted 12,000 inspections during the ongoing month.

The price control magistrates arrested 37 profiteers and got registered FIRs against 52 for selling commodities at high rates.

The DC had earlier directed the price control magistrates to speed up action against the violators in order to ensure maximum facilities for the masses and in this regard all possible resources would be utilized to control profiteering.

He also directed price control magistrates to ensure implementation of coronavirus standard operating procedure (SOPs) besides the ongoing operation against profiteering.

Related Topics

Fine Price All Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Turkmen Olympic medalist Guryeva gets car, apartme ..

Turkmen Olympic medalist Guryeva gets car, apartment, cash as gift

18 minutes ago
 First COVID-19 Deaths in US May Have Occurred as E ..

First COVID-19 Deaths in US May Have Occurred as Early as January 2020 - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Ehsan Mani to make last attempt for extension as P ..

Ehsan Mani to make last attempt for extension as PCB Chairman

30 minutes ago
 UK to urge extension of Kabul evacuations at G7 ta ..

UK to urge extension of Kabul evacuations at G7 talks

5 minutes ago
 Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Says Hosting US Troops Arr ..

Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Says Hosting US Troops Arriving From Afghanistan Not on ..

5 minutes ago
 Greek Foreign Ministry Says Taliban Sees Turkey as ..

Greek Foreign Ministry Says Taliban Sees Turkey as Friendly Country

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.