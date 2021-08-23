Over four million collects as fine for overcharging during last 3-weeks

The price control magistrates of the district arrested 37 profiteers and imposed fine of over Rs. 4 million during the last three weeks of the current months under special operation against profiteering

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :The price control magistrates of the district arrested 37 profiteers and imposed fine of over Rs. 4 million during the last three weeks of the current months under special operation against profiteering.

According to the deputy commissioner office sources, the price control magistrates under the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad launched a special operation against profiteering and conducted 12,000 inspections during the ongoing month.

The price control magistrates arrested 37 profiteers and got registered FIRs against 52 for selling commodities at high rates.

The DC had earlier directed the price control magistrates to speed up action against the violators in order to ensure maximum facilities for the masses and in this regard all possible resources would be utilized to control profiteering.

He also directed price control magistrates to ensure implementation of coronavirus standard operating procedure (SOPs) besides the ongoing operation against profiteering.