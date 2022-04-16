Over four million voters to participate in Balochistan LG polls

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :As many as 4011096 registered voters will cast their votes for local government elections being held in 32 districts of Balochistan on May 29.

Out of total, 2,282,942 are male voters and 1,728,154 are female voters who will cast their votes for seven Municipal Corporations, 49 Municipal Committees, 838 Union Councils.

Apart from Quetta and Lasbela, the first phase of Local Govt election would be held in 32 districts of Balochistan on May 29, 2022 as per Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) schedule. In all Union Councils, 33 percent seats have been allocated for women, 5 percent for farmers and workers, 5 percent seats for non-Muslims in the Local Government elections.

There are 5,345 rural wards besides 914 urban wards.

According to the schedule issued by ECP, the process of submitting nomination papers to the Returning Officers for the Local Government elections in 32 districts of Balochistan was started from April 15.

Nomination papers can be submitted to the concerned Returning Officers from April 15 to 18.

The list of nominated candidates will be displayed on April 19. The scrutiny of nomination papers will continue till April 22, after which appeals against the decisions of Returning Officers will be filed from April 23 to 26 and decisions will be taken on April 27 to 30.

According to the schedule, the revised lists of candidates will be posted on May 1, while nomination papers can be withdrawn till May 2. Candidates will be allotted election symbols on May 7.

The Election Commission of Pakistan is finalizing all arrangements for free, transparent and peaceful holding of the Local Body election in Balochistan on May 29.

