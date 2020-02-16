UrduPoint.com
Over Four Mound Unhygienic Meat Recovered, Butcher Held

Sun 16th February 2020 | 02:10 PM

Over four mound unhygienic meat recovered, butcher held

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Livestock department and special branch have jointly raided and seized over four mound unhygienic meat from a butcher 's house at Noor Shah chowk in Tehsil Kot Addu.

According to details, a team have raided at butcher namely Habib ur Rehman House resident of Noor Shah and recovered four mound of unhygienic meat.

The unhygienic meat was set to supply at various hotels and to butchers in Muzaffargarh.

Deputy Director Livestock Dr Abdul Hameed has put an application with police for lodging case against the butcher under slaughter control act.

Kot Addu police arrested the accused after registering FIR against him while the unhygienic meat also disposed off.

