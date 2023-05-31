Over half-dozen PTI local leaders part ways with party

The trend of quitting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Wednesday continued as a party's major group led by former candidate for NA-44 Ali Raza Shah and some local leaders close to former Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, condemning the May 9 vandalism announced to leave the party

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :The trend of quitting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Wednesday continued as a party's major group led by former candidate for NA-44 Ali Raza Shah and some local leaders close to former Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, condemning the May 9 vandalism announced to leave the party.

Addressing a joint press conference, the PTI local leaders who were close to Ali Amin Gandapur including PTI District Vice President Irfan Khan Kamrani, Youth Wing Vice President Tahir Zaman Ustrana, UC Rata Kalachi Nazim Javed Wazir, District Member Dera City Sheikh Akmal, Social Media Head Anwar Khattak, former Nazim Jahanzeb Javed, District Member Khurram Shahzad, active worker Salahuddin Niazi and Hafeez Bhatti announced to part ways with the party.

They also condemned the May 9 incidents.

Similarly, a major group from Paharpur Tehsil led by PTI's former candidate for NA-44 Makhdoom Ali Raza Shah also announced to quit party in a press conference.

Flanked by Nazim of UC Mian Wadda Syed Dilbar Hussain Shah, active PTI member Syed Rizwan Shah and Gohar Rehman, Ali Raza condemned the protest of the vandalism across the country following the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan on May 9.

They said it had become difficult for them to remain part of such a party which had no more a political agenda but it was following an agenda against the national institutions which was in-fact an anti-Pakistan agenda.