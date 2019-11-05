According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, over half Pakistanis (52%) claim that their monthly expenditure has increased by more than Rs. 6,000 in the past year

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 05th November, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, over half Pakistanis (52%) claim that their monthly expenditure has increased by more than Rs.

6,000 in the past year.



A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Kindly tell us, compared to last year by how much has your monthly expenditure increased in this year?” In response, 42% said less than Rs.

5,000, 32% said between Rs. 6,001-10,000, 10% said Rs.10,001- 15,000, 6% said Rs. 15,001-20,000, 4% said Rs. 20,001-30,000 and 6% did not know or wish to respond.