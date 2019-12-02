Over half Pakistanis (55%) believe that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party ministers/leaders are incompetent

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 55% believe that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party ministers/leaders are incompetent

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 55% believe that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party ministers/leaders are incompetent.

A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Some people are of the view that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party ministers/leaders are incompetent whereas others believe that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party ministers/leaders are competent.

What is your opinion about this?” In response, 55% claimed that they thought of Imran Khan’s party ministers/leaders as incompetent and 41% thought of the party ministers/leaders as competent. Only 4% said they did not know/did not wish to answer.