Over Half Pakistanis (55%) Believe That Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Party Ministers/leaders Are Incompetent
Umer Jamshaid 58 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 12:02 PM
According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 55% believe that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party ministers/leaders are incompetent
Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 55% believe that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party ministers/leaders are incompetent.
A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Some people are of the view that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party ministers/leaders are incompetent whereas others believe that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party ministers/leaders are competent.
What is your opinion about this?” In response, 55% claimed that they thought of Imran Khan’s party ministers/leaders as incompetent and 41% thought of the party ministers/leaders as competent. Only 4% said they did not know/did not wish to answer.