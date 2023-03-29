UrduPoint.com

Over Lac Free Flour Bags Distributed In One Week: DC

Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Over lac free flour bags distributed in one week: DC

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Attock Rao Ataf Raza on Wednesday said that 165985 bags of flour had been distributed in the district so far under the free flour distribution program.

Talking to APP, he said that 36725 bags in Attock, 34787 in Jund, 28559 in Pindghib, 25429 in Hasan Abdal, 23368 in Fateh Jang, and 17117 bags had been distributed among deserving people.

The DC said, "Free flour distribution points are being set up in every union council for the convenience of the people, eligible people can receive free flour in all union councils of Attock tehsil from Thursday.""Eligible citizens can get free flour immediately after registering on the spot by looking at their ID card at the Mega Points," he added.

Related Topics

Attock Hasan Abdal Fateh Jang All From Flour

Recent Stories

Proposed Costa Rica-UAE CEPA will bring economic, ..

Proposed Costa Rica-UAE CEPA will bring economic, social benefits to both people ..

14 minutes ago
 Sobha Realty rings Nasdaq Dubai Bell in support of ..

Sobha Realty rings Nasdaq Dubai Bell in support of &#039;1&#039;Billion Meals En ..

29 minutes ago
 realme Pakistan Energizes the Underprivileged in R ..

Realme Pakistan Energizes the Underprivileged in Ramadan

57 minutes ago
 Development of Balochistan Govt’s top priority: ..

Development of Balochistan Govt’s top priority: PM

1 hour ago
 Government Financial Policy Coordination Council h ..

Government Financial Policy Coordination Council holds its first meeting for 202 ..

3 hours ago
 SC resumes hearing of petitions against delay in P ..

SC resumes hearing of petitions against delay in Punjab, KPK elections

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.