Over lac free flour bags distributed in one week: DC

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Attock Rao Ataf Raza on Wednesday said that 165985 bags of flour had been distributed in the district so far under the free flour distribution program.

Talking to APP, he said that 36725 bags in Attock, 34787 in Jund, 28559 in Pindghib, 25429 in Hasan Abdal, 23368 in Fateh Jang, and 17117 bags had been distributed among deserving people.

The DC said, "Free flour distribution points are being set up in every union council for the convenience of the people, eligible people can receive free flour in all union councils of Attock tehsil from Thursday.""Eligible citizens can get free flour immediately after registering on the spot by looking at their ID card at the Mega Points," he added.