Over lac people utilize Sehat Card Plus facility in first five months: Jhagra

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Provincial Health and Finance Minister, Taimur Saleem Jhagra Wednesday said Sehat Card Plus was providing Rs one million healthcare cover annually to every family of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and since its inception over Lac people in number have utilized this facility in five months.

In a press talk with the media here, Jhagra said the popularity of the Sehat Card Plus Program was evident from the fact that it was being followed by other provinces.This program, he said was the brainchild of our earlier PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and initially started in four districts of the province as a pilot project.

Under this facility, he said the card bearer could obtain facility of medical checkup, treatment, medicines and other medical insurance for himself or his family free of charge. A resident of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was entitled to this facility even in Karachi as the National Identity Card was his Health Card.

Through Sehat Card Plus patients infected with coronavirus could also get free of charge treatment facilities at the prescribed hospitals. The condition of our hospitals has improved manifold compared to the past, he said adding tangible steps were underway to bring further improvement in our health sector.

He informed, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has signed an insurance agreement of Rs 20 billion under Sehat Card Plus program for its people.

Under this agreement, he said the citizens of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa can approach 400 prescribed hospitals across the country and 140 in the province for up to Rs 1m free of charge medical cover in case of cardiac, kidney and other long-term treatments.

The provincial government, he said, would provide Rs 2849 per family to the State Life Insurance Company annually under the agreement that amounted to Rs 20 billion annually.

He said all psychiatric,injured of clashes,drug addicts and OPD patients were eligible to utilize the facility of Sehat Card Plus.

In all, around 6.6 million families of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were benefited by this facility, he said adding under the program Rs0.2m have been allocated for Primary health cover and emergency treatments. The Sehat car Plus would also provide free of charge treatment and medicines to liver patients including operation, blood pressure, pregnancy and delivery and cardiac related diseases.

Besides, the card also has the capacity of providing free of charge angioplasty, open heart surgery, sugar, artificial limbs and neurosurgery facilities from Rs 400000 to Rs 800000 annually. To facilitate the patients with chronic diseases, the facility of kidney and liver transplant was also being included in the card.

He said the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has termed the Sehat Card Plus a flagship project of the provincial government and a step forward towards a welfare state under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said this project in a true sense was a people-welfare-oriented initiative that was providing free healthcare facilities to all the KP people indiscriminately. The project was providing an unprecedented medical relief to the poor segment of the society. The Sehat Card Plus program, he said, would not only provide quality medical facilities to the KP people but also help eliminate poverty from the province and enhance the living standard of our people.

He said the KP government was endeavoring to provide best possible facilities to its people and hoped that these efforts would prove much fruitful in coming days.