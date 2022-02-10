UrduPoint.com

Over Nine Thousand Vehicles Checked As Road Checking Campaign Continues : Mukesh Kumar Chawla

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2022 | 04:29 PM

A total of 9248 vehicles were checked across the province on second consecutive day on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :A total of 9248 vehicles were checked across the province on second consecutive day on Thursday.

The ongoing road checking campaign is launched against tax defaulting vehicles on the direction of Sindh Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Department, Mukesh Kumar Chawla.

According to details shared on Thursday, 2748 vehicles were checked in Karachi, 2218 in Hyderabad, 790 in Sukkur, 1165 in Larkana, 1291 in Mirpurkhas and 1036 in Shaheed Benazirabad were checked.

During the road checking campaign, 630 vehicles were impounded for various reasons while papers of 1015 vehicles were also confiscated.

A total of Rs 83.54 million tax was collected from these vehicles.

Meanwhile, Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that the campaign to collect tax from tax defaulting vehicles would continue till February 18.

Owners of tax defaulting vehicles should deposit taxes to avoid any untoward situation. Mukesh Kumar Chawla further said that online tax facility for depositing taxes is also available. Owners of tax defaulting vehicles should take advantage of this facility.

>