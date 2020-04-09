Over one lakh beneficiaries get financial aid

(@FahadShabbir)

District administration has set up forty-five camps sites to provide Rs 12,000 financial assistance to each beneficiary under Ehsaas Kafalat Program in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ):District administration has set up forty-five camps sites to provide Rs 12,000 financial assistance to each beneficiary under Ehsaas Kafalat Program in Bahawalpur.

According to a press release issued here on Thursday,over one lakh beneficiaries were registered in the district under the program.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan took initiative to distribute Rs 12,000 as financial assistance to each beneficiary so that they could buys consumer goods for their family.

Earlier, a meeting held with Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur, Shozab Saeed finalized the arrangements for distribution under the program. The meeting was also attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), Imran Marath, Director Ehsaas Kafalat Program, Sheikh Muhammad Ameen, Regional Head, Habib Bank Limited, Muhammad Aaqil Zia, representatives from NADRA, police and other departments.