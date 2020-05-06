UrduPoint.com
Over One Lakh Families Provided Financial Assistance Under EECP In Rajanpur

Over one lakh families provided financial assistance under EECP in Rajanpur

As many as 106,000 deserving families achieved financial assistance under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme in Rajanpur district

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :As many as 106,000 deserving families achieved financial assistance under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme in Rajanpur district.

Deputy Commissioner Zulifqar Ali briefed during inspection to Ehsaas Emergency Cash Counter, established at Government High school No 2, here on Wednesday.

While talking to people he stated that every possible facility was being provided at the centre. He urged people to follow instruction of social distancing.

Earlier, the officials informed the deputy commissioner that a total of 141,791 persons were registered in the district under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme so far and every deserving family was given Rs12,000 as cash assistance.

