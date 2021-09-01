UrduPoint.com

Over One Lakh Fine Imposed On Profiteers

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 04:44 PM

Over one lakh fine imposed on profiteers

The price control magistrates imposed Rs 104,000 fine on 89 shopkeepers over profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the district on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 104,000 fine on 89 shopkeepers over profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the district on Wednesday.

According to a district administration spokesperson, the magistrates inspected around 1,027 points and found 89 shopkeepers violating the government price lists.

