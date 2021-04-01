Over one lakh people provided rescue services in March

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, provided rescue services to 100,455 people while responding to 102,851 emergencies across the province in March 2021.

It was revealed in a monthly performance review meeting, held at the Rescue Headquarters here on Thursday. All heads of wings of Rescue Headquarters and Emergency Services academy were also present.

The data showed that majority of road accidents occurred in major cities, including 8,135 accidents in Lahore, 2,589 in Faisalabad, 2,547 in Multan, 1,823 in Gujranwala, 1,256 in Bahawalpur, 1,005 in Sahiwal, 839 in Kasur, 896 in Sheikhupura, 755 in Sargodha and 728 in Dera Ghazi Khan.

Similarly, the majority of fire incidents, 463, took place in Lahore, 232 in Faisalabad, 184 in Multan, 150 in Gujranwala, 112 in Sahiwal, 103 in DG Khan, 101 in Bahawalpur, 94 in Rawalpindi, 83 in Khanewal, and 69 each in Sheikhupura and Kasur.