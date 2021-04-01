UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over One Lakh People Provided Rescue Services In March

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 06:10 PM

Over one lakh people provided rescue services in March

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, provided rescue services to 100,455 people while responding to 102,851 emergencies across the province in March 2021.

It was revealed in a monthly performance review meeting, held at the Rescue Headquarters here on Thursday. All heads of wings of Rescue Headquarters and Emergency Services academy were also present.

The data showed that majority of road accidents occurred in major cities, including 8,135 accidents in Lahore, 2,589 in Faisalabad, 2,547 in Multan, 1,823 in Gujranwala, 1,256 in Bahawalpur, 1,005 in Sahiwal, 839 in Kasur, 896 in Sheikhupura, 755 in Sargodha and 728 in Dera Ghazi Khan.

Similarly, the majority of fire incidents, 463, took place in Lahore, 232 in Faisalabad, 184 in Multan, 150 in Gujranwala, 112 in Sahiwal, 103 in DG Khan, 101 in Bahawalpur, 94 in Rawalpindi, 83 in Khanewal, and 69 each in Sheikhupura and Kasur.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Fire Punjab Road Sahiwal Kasur Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sheikhupura Khanewal March All

Recent Stories

AQU hosts Jameela Al Qasimi to talk about her huma ..

45 seconds ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs virtual meeting of Educa ..

46 minutes ago

82,833 doses COVID-19 vaccine administered during ..

1 hour ago

French President awards &#039;Officer of the Legio ..

1 hour ago

KP government committed to masses' welfare: Taimur ..

32 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 rescue 1842 people during March

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.