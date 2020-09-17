UrduPoint.com
Over One Million Cattle Vaccinated In Cholistan

Thu 17th September 2020

The Livestock Department has carried out vaccination of 1,067,551 cattle including goats, buffaloes and cows in Cholistan desert area

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :The Livestock Department has carried out vaccination of 1,067,551 cattle including goats, buffaloes and cows in Cholistan desert area.

Talking to media persons, Director, Directorate of Cholistan Livestock, Dr. Ali Raza Abbasi said that his department had been continuing vaccination campaign in Cholistan desert area.

He said that over million livestock had been vaccinated during period from July to September.

"A large number of cattle including 2,367 buffaloes, 154,768 cows, 649,159 sheep, 219,738 goats, 1,442 camels, and eight donkeys were vaccinated in Cholistan during period this period," he said, adding that Cholistan Livestock Department also injected vaccine to over 40,000 hens in the area.

He said that four dispensaries, 12 mobile dispensaries, 12 veterinary doctors, 26 veterinary assistants and 75 vaccinators of the department participated in vaccination drive.

He said that his department had also been participating tree plantation campaign. He said that the department had planted 90,000 plants in different areas of Cholistan desert, adding that the tree plantation drive was still continued.

