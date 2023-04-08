Over one million free flour bags distributed in Khanewal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :District administration distributed over one million bags of free flour among masses across the district.

The process of distribution of free flour will continue by 25th of Ramazan, said Deputy Commissioner Hamid Sindhu while talking to people during his visit to different distribution points, here on Saturday.

Sindhu stated that there were seven points where free flour was being given to people. So far, 1,075,000 free flour bags were distributed among the masses. He sought feedback from the masses and expressed satisfaction over transparent and smooth distribution of flour.

He also hinted that strict action would be taken against the swindlers in case of any complaint. He also informed that strict monitoring of the bazaars was also being done to discourage artificial inflation.