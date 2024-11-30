Over One Million Indian Troops Make Kashmiris’ Lives A Hell: APHC
Umer Jamshaid Published November 30, 2024 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has stated that more than one million Indian forces’ personnel deployed in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir have made the lives of Kashmiri people a hell for demanding UN-recognized right to self-determination.
According to Kashmir Media Service, in a statement issued in Srinagar, APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas said that India has adopted the same policy in Kashmir that Israel follows in Palestine to expel Kashmiris from their own homeland.
He said that Jammu and Kashmir is a disputed territory, and its future should be decided by the people of Kashmiris through a plebiscite as per the United Nations Security Council resolutions.
He emphasized that India had promised to grant Kashmiris the right to self-determination on the UN platform, but it has failed to fulfill that promise.
The spokesman added that Kashmiris are making new history through their sacrifices, and they will never allow anyone to play with these great sacrifices.
The spokesmen condemned the increasing atrocities by Indian forces on innocent people, stating that they have intensified their violent siege and search operations.
He said that in recent days, dozens of youth have been arrested during these operations and taken to interrogation centers.
Despite Indian repression and tyranny, the spokesman said that the morale of Kashmiris remains high, and they are determined to carry their just struggle to its logical conclusion.
He clarified that without addressing the Kashmir dispute, lasting peace in South Asia is not possible.
The APHC spokesman also urged the international community to play its role in stopping the ongoing atrocities by Indian troops on defenseless Kashmiris and to work towards resolving the Kashmir conflict in accordance with the UN resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.
Recent Stories
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods
Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross
Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay
PPP holds event for foundation day preparations
Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro-EU protesters
Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Foundation Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Romania’s path to progress, National Day highlights achievements, future goals: Envoy10 minutes ago
-
Islamabad sees 75% drop in serious crimes during 202410 minutes ago
-
Suspect arrested for murder of Bykea ride-hailing driver in Bhara Kahu10 minutes ago
-
Two shot dead at mela; 8 arrested20 minutes ago
-
DPO holds open court20 minutes ago
-
Committee reviews progress on Lahore Development Program20 minutes ago
-
13 criminals nabbed in Sargodha20 minutes ago
-
PM offers sympathies to Malaysian Prime Minister over loss of lives in recent floods30 minutes ago
-
Boy hit to death30 minutes ago
-
PTI's anti-govt agenda exposed, says Aqeel Malik40 minutes ago
-
PPP leaders reaffirm commitment to people’s rights on party's 57th foundation day50 minutes ago
-
Grand jirga stresses joint efforts to ensure lasting peace in Kohat Division50 minutes ago