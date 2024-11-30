Open Menu

Over One Million Indian Troops Make Kashmiris’ Lives A Hell: APHC

Umer Jamshaid Published November 30, 2024 | 03:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has stated that more than one million Indian forces’ personnel deployed in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir have made the lives of Kashmiri people a hell for demanding UN-recognized right to self-determination.

According to Kashmir Media Service, in a statement issued in Srinagar, APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas said that India has adopted the same policy in Kashmir that Israel follows in Palestine to expel Kashmiris from their own homeland.

He said that Jammu and Kashmir is a disputed territory, and its future should be decided by the people of Kashmiris through a plebiscite as per the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

He emphasized that India had promised to grant Kashmiris the right to self-determination on the UN platform, but it has failed to fulfill that promise.

The spokesman added that Kashmiris are making new history through their sacrifices, and they will never allow anyone to play with these great sacrifices.

The spokesmen condemned the increasing atrocities by Indian forces on innocent people, stating that they have intensified their violent siege and search operations.

He said that in recent days, dozens of youth have been arrested during these operations and taken to interrogation centers.

Despite Indian repression and tyranny, the spokesman said that the morale of Kashmiris remains high, and they are determined to carry their just struggle to its logical conclusion.

He clarified that without addressing the Kashmir dispute, lasting peace in South Asia is not possible.

The APHC spokesman also urged the international community to play its role in stopping the ongoing atrocities by Indian troops on defenseless Kashmiris and to work towards resolving the Kashmir conflict in accordance with the UN resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

