Over one million people vaccinated in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Over one million (1,039,664) people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district so far.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Saturday that 808,189 citizens had been given the first dose while 185,699 were administered the second dose of vaccine.

He said that 27,943 health workers were also given the first dose, while 17,833 received the second dose of vaccine.

He said that sufficient stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine was available in the district.

As of now 92,375 first doses and 61,583 second doses were in the stock at Faisalabad. He said that 35 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad where registered persons were also getting anti-coronavirus vaccine doses.

He said a special vaccination campaign was also in progress during which mobile teams were administering vaccine to the people at their doorsteps.