Over one million tourists flocked to Tharparkar in 15 days

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2024) Over one million tourists visited Sindh's Tharparkar between 1st and 14th August, setting a new record for the region.

According to a social media report, for the past five years, Tharparkar has seen a steady increase in visitors, due to the warm hospitality of the locals, the area's natural beauty and improved road networks have attracted more visitors.

Tharparkar is rapidly becoming a key destination in Sindh's tourism scene, drawing more travelers each year.