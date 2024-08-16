Open Menu

Over One Million Tourists Flocked To Tharparkar In 15 Days

Faizan Hashmi Published August 16, 2024 | 12:50 AM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2024) Over one million tourists visited Sindh's Tharparkar between 1st and 14th August, setting a new record for the region.

According to a social media report, for the past five years, Tharparkar has seen a steady increase in visitors, due to the warm hospitality of the locals, the area's natural beauty and improved road networks have attracted more visitors.

Tharparkar is rapidly becoming a key destination in Sindh's tourism scene, drawing more travelers each year.

