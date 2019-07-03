Over one million trees planted during clean and green campaign in Okara

(@FahadShabbir)

The Commissioner Sahiwal Division Nadeem ur Rehman here on Wednesday expressed that under the clean and green campaign over one million trees planted in the different parts of the district

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :The Commissioner Sahiwal Division Nadeem ur Rehman here on Wednesday expressed that under the clean and green campaign over one million trees planted in the different parts of the district.

He said that besides forest department, municipal administration and other government institution would look after the tree plants of clean and green campaign.

Nadeem appreciated the efforts of Okara administration for cooperation for true implementation of clean and green campaign in the far flung areas of the district.

It was the responsibility of every individuals to play role for the fresh atmosphere, clean environment of the state.

He pointed out that collective efforts needed to make the country prosperous, developed and pollution free state.

The Commissioner underlined that all on-going projects would be completed in the stipulate time frame to facilitate the masses.

The medical facilities would be provided on equal basis without any discrimination.

\378