Over one million vaccine doses administered;108 new infections reported in 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :More than one million people had taken at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine in the district since the vaccine rollout launched on March 10.

According to the latest data shared by the district health authority here Sunday,108 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, with thirty-three belonged to Rawal Town, twenty-eight from Potohar town, thirty-eight from Rawalpindi Cantt, four from Taxila, two from Gujjar Khan, and one from Kotli Sattian, Murree and Islamabad.

"Presently 91 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, counting 19 in Holy Family Hospital,18 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, 29 in Institute of Urology,23 in Fauji Foundation Hospital and 2 in Hearts international hospital," the health authority report said.

District Health Authority updated that only one patient had died due to this deadly disease during the last 24 hours while four patients were on a ventilator in critical condition, 38 stable and 49 were in moderate condition.