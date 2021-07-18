UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over One Million Vaccine Doses Administered;108 New Infections Reported In 24 Hours

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 06:20 PM

Over one million vaccine doses administered;108 new infections reported in 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :More than one million people had taken at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine in the district since the vaccine rollout launched on March 10.

According to the latest data shared by the district health authority here Sunday,108 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, with thirty-three belonged to Rawal Town, twenty-eight from Potohar town, thirty-eight from Rawalpindi Cantt, four from Taxila, two from Gujjar Khan, and one from Kotli Sattian, Murree and Islamabad.

"Presently 91 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, counting 19 in Holy Family Hospital,18 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, 29 in Institute of Urology,23 in Fauji Foundation Hospital and 2 in Hearts international hospital," the health authority report said.

District Health Authority updated that only one patient had died due to this deadly disease during the last 24 hours while four patients were on a ventilator in critical condition, 38 stable and 49 were in moderate condition.

Related Topics

Islamabad Benazir Bhutto Murree Died Rawalpindi Kotli Taxila March Sunday Family From Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Police step up preparedness in Hatta during ..

36 minutes ago

SEHA announces Eid Al Adha working hours for all i ..

1 hour ago

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer praises efforts of Dubai W ..

1 hour ago

16,631 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

1 hour ago

Season Pass for Expo 2020 Dubai gives chance to wi ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid commends successful completion ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.