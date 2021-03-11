Over one mln families get registered under NSER survey in Multan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :National Socio Economic Registry (NSER) survey was in progress under Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) as 1,073,184 families got registered so far across Multan division.

Divisional Head of Operation NSER Multan , Muhammad Arshad, told APP here on Thursday that the NSER survey was continued in a transparent way across the division.

He said that the survey was being conducted at Tehsil level by dividing districts into blocks at Multan, Khanewal , Vehari and Lodhran.

The district wise registered families during survey included 400828 families in Multan district, 267018 in Khanewal, 200626 in Vehari and 204712 families in Lodhran so far.

The survey at Tehsil Shujabad and Jalal Pur Pir Wala was near completion while the survey in remaining areas will be completed till 30 June 2021.

Arshad said that the people were receiving massages from 8171 (Ehsaas Kifalat) in those areas where the survey has been completed.

The social mobilization campaign was launched for the awareness of the local community while the meetings were also conducted with notables of the area before starting survey at any area, he concluded.