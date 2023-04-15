UrduPoint.com

Over One Mln Worshippers, Umrah Pilgrims Visit Grand Mosque On Friday

Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2023 | 08:55 PM

Over one mln worshippers, Umrah pilgrims visit Grand Mosque on Friday

A total of 1.246 million worshippers and Umrah performers visited the Grand Mosque on Friday, announced the Saudi Arabia's General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :A total of 1.246 million worshippers and Umrah performers visited the Grand Mosque on Friday, announced the Saudi Arabia's General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque.

More than 62,400 Zamzam water bottles and a total of 3,200 interpreter headsets to listen to the Friday Khutbah (sermon) in different languages were provided to the worshippers in the Grand Mosque, according to the presidency.

Moreover, around 466,000 people benefited from the humanitarian and social services provided, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Disinfectants used on Friday amounted to 130,000 liters. Also, 3,000 liters of fresheners, more than 6,600 liters of hand sanitizers, and over 34,100 liters of carpet sterilizers were used, added the presidency.

Related Topics

Water Saudi Saudi Arabia Mosque From Million

Recent Stories

Mubadala Capital&#039;s diversified investments ac ..

Mubadala Capital&#039;s diversified investments achieved sustainable impact on B ..

25 minutes ago
 HDBA starts drive to identify, punish impostors pr ..

HDBA starts drive to identify, punish impostors pretend to be lawyers

30 minutes ago
 COP28 President-Designate calls on G7 Countries to ..

COP28 President-Designate calls on G7 Countries to deliver on practical and incl ..

40 minutes ago
 Ukraine to Resume Electricity Export to Slovakia o ..

Ukraine to Resume Electricity Export to Slovakia on Monday - Power Grid Operator

36 minutes ago
 Islamabad police constitute special JIT to probe c ..

Islamabad police constitute special JIT to probe case against Imran Khan

31 minutes ago
 SAU Syndicate approved varsity's policy decisions

SAU Syndicate approved varsity's policy decisions

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.