Over one mln worshippers, Umrah pilgrims visit Grand Mosque on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :A total of 1.246 million worshippers and Umrah performers visited the Grand Mosque on Friday, announced the Saudi Arabia's General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque.

More than 62,400 Zamzam water bottles and a total of 3,200 interpreter headsets to listen to the Friday Khutbah (sermon) in different languages were provided to the worshippers in the Grand Mosque, according to the presidency.

Moreover, around 466,000 people benefited from the humanitarian and social services provided, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Disinfectants used on Friday amounted to 130,000 liters. Also, 3,000 liters of fresheners, more than 6,600 liters of hand sanitizers, and over 34,100 liters of carpet sterilizers were used, added the presidency.