Over one-year imprisonment awarded to one in drug smuggling case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :Additional and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka had awarded one year and two months imprisonment to an accused in a drug smuggling case.

According to a statement issued by the Police department here Sunday, Imran Malik was found guilty of possessing 2100 grams of hashish and was arrested by Pirwadahi police in November 2020.

The police presented the challan with valid shreds of evidence before the Court. After recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution counsels, the Judge also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convicted, the statement added.