Over population, unavailability of clean drinking water main causes for growing eye diseases

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Over population, unavailability of clean drinking water and poor services delivery are main causes of growing eye diseases among masses in the country.

Talking to APP, former Head of Apthamology Department Nishtar Medical College, Dr Tehsin Sahi on Monday said that though treatment facilities of eye problems had improved with passage of time, yet it could not overcome growing diseases of eyes.

Over population is like a tickiling time bomb which had not only engulfed resources of the country but also is cause of several issues being faced by Pakistan, he said and advised public to eat healthy diet for staying away from ailments.

Answering to a question, senior eye expert informed that development of cataract varies from person to person adding that some people developed in their 40s and others after 50s whereas decision of its surgery depends on doctor's recommendation.

Replying another question, Dr Sahi stated that if it goes untreated, it can have dangerous consequences for vision.

He suggested that masses should consult an eye expert for regular check up in case they suffer from any problem of eyes.

Eyes are complex organs that need many different vitamins and nutrients to function properly, he maintained.

Common conditions, such as diabetic retinopathy, age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma and cataracts, can impact eyes, he concluded.