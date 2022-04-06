UrduPoint.com

Over-profiteering Triggers Price-hike By 30 To 40 Percent In Twin Cities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2022 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :Owing to over-profiting and gap in supply and demand during the holy month of Ramzan, the prices of essential commodities, including vegetables and fruits have witnessed sharp hike of 30 to 40 percent in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

A market survey conducted by APP here on Wednesday,showed that prices of various food items including ghee and cooking oil, basin, dates, pulses and white gram rose by 15 to 20 per cent with the advent of the holy month.

The price of poultry chickens has increased by 40 percent while the the prices of vegetables and fruits have increased the most.

The current price of high quality apples has gone up to Rs 300 and that of secondary quality up to Rs 200 per kg compared to their sale at Rs200 an Rs 120 per kg respectively.

Similarly, the price of guava has gone up from Rs 120 to Rs 200 per kg and watermelon to Rs 100 per kg.

Likewise, the price of bananas has also went up to Rs200 per dozen compared to its sale at Rs100 and Rs120 as per the quality.

Similarly, prices of strawberries, citrus, melons and other fruits also increased by 30 to 40 percent.

According to the survey, prices of essential commodities including ghee and cooking oil, pulses, basin and white gram increased by 15 to 20 percent.

Edible oil and ghee and imported cooking oil increased by 20 to 25 percent. Poultry price increased from Rs 170 to Rs 280 per kg in different markets of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

When the Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA) was contacted in this regard, they said that soybeans and other seeds are being imported from foreign countries for making poultry feed and that was the reason for price hike.

In addition, market forces play a role in maintaining poultry prices.

Meanwhile, when buyers were asked in the local markets of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, they said that with the advent of Ramadan, the items have become more expensive.

Talking to APP, Fatima Naureen, a housewife, said that the prices of fruits and vegetables have gone up and this time the local administration has no control over the market.

Meanwhile, Atif Ahmed, who works as a government servant, said that with the advent of Ramadan, necessities have become more expensive.

In response to a question, he said that 'Saasta Bazar' started by the government in different cities is a good step but he cannot buy goods from there as these markets are far away from his home.

