Open Menu

Over-reading Not Allowed At Any Cost: FESCO SE

Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2023 | 08:55 PM

Over-reading not allowed at any cost: FESCO SE

VSuperintendent Engineer Second Circle of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Muhammad Ameer Khan said that over-reading of electricity meters was not allowed at any cost and those meter readers involved in this practice would be dealt with an iron hand

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Superintendent Engineer Second Circle of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Muhammad Ameer Khan said that over-reading of electricity meters was not allowed at any cost and those meter readers involved in this practice would be dealt with an iron hand.

In a statement on Thursday, he said that FESCO was taking all possible steps to facilitate its consumers with quality service and in this connection all employees of the company were already directed to perform their duties honestly.

He said that meter readers were regularly conducting reading of electricity supply meters after 30 or 31 days on monthly basis and over-reading was not allowed at any cost across the FESCO region.

He said that in some parts of Second Circle FESCO Faisalabad new subdivisions were established to improve power distribution system as well as resolve public complaints relating to electricity on priority basis.

Among new subdivisions included Sufi Barkat Ali, Fowara Chowk, Mujahid Abad, Sadhar and Aminpur, he said, adding that Allama Iqbal division and Revenue Office Allama Iqbal division were also made functional from this month due to which distribution of electricity bills were delayed.

He said that bill payment dates were changed in newly established subdivision so as to facilitate the consumers. It did not mean that the meter reading was recorded after 30 or 31 days, nor this practice was allowed in FESCO region at any cost.

He appealed the electricity consumers to cooperate with meter readers, line staff and other employees of the company so that they could provide them excellent service.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Company Reading Circle All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited FESCO

Recent Stories

UAE economy expected to grow by 3.5% in 2023, 3.9% ..

UAE economy expected to grow by 3.5% in 2023, 3.9% in 2024: UBS

30 minutes ago
 Dubai Municipality completes redevelopment of Deir ..

Dubai Municipality completes redevelopment of Deira&#039;s iconic Clock Tower Ro ..

30 minutes ago
 Law & order situation, a Govt's top priority : Car ..

Law & order situation, a Govt's top priority : Caretaker Balochistan Home Minist ..

1 hour ago
 IGP distributes electronic wheelchairs among 10 sp ..

IGP distributes electronic wheelchairs among 10 special children of police emplo ..

1 hour ago
 Dera Police arrests two outlaws

Dera Police arrests two outlaws

1 hour ago
 IGP inaugurates first Police Animal Rescue Center ..

IGP inaugurates first Police Animal Rescue Center in Lahore

1 hour ago
No negligence to be tolerated during anti-polio ca ..

No negligence to be tolerated during anti-polio campaign: ADCR

1 hour ago
 May-9 cases: ATC extends physical remand of 86 PTI ..

May-9 cases: ATC extends physical remand of 86 PTI leaders, workers

1 hour ago
 IT sector can be a game changer in current economi ..

IT sector can be a game changer in current economic situation: Mayor Karachi

1 hour ago
 'Encroachments a serious problem in Karachi'; says ..

'Encroachments a serious problem in Karachi'; says Mayor Karachi

1 hour ago
 Tourism Bus Tours launched to boost tourism in Kh ..

Tourism Bus Tours launched to boost tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

1 hour ago
 Home minister constitutes committee for ensuring s ..

Home minister constitutes committee for ensuring security on Imam Hussain's Cheh ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan