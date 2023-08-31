Over-reading not allowed at any cost: FESCO SE

VSuperintendent Engineer Second Circle of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Muhammad Ameer Khan said that over-reading of electricity meters was not allowed at any cost and those meter readers involved in this practice would be dealt with an iron hand

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Superintendent Engineer Second Circle of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Muhammad Ameer Khan said that over-reading of electricity meters was not allowed at any cost and those meter readers involved in this practice would be dealt with an iron hand.

In a statement on Thursday, he said that FESCO was taking all possible steps to facilitate its consumers with quality service and in this connection all employees of the company were already directed to perform their duties honestly.

He said that meter readers were regularly conducting reading of electricity supply meters after 30 or 31 days on monthly basis and over-reading was not allowed at any cost across the FESCO region.

He said that in some parts of Second Circle FESCO Faisalabad new subdivisions were established to improve power distribution system as well as resolve public complaints relating to electricity on priority basis.

Among new subdivisions included Sufi Barkat Ali, Fowara Chowk, Mujahid Abad, Sadhar and Aminpur, he said, adding that Allama Iqbal division and Revenue Office Allama Iqbal division were also made functional from this month due to which distribution of electricity bills were delayed.

He said that bill payment dates were changed in newly established subdivision so as to facilitate the consumers. It did not mean that the meter reading was recorded after 30 or 31 days, nor this practice was allowed in FESCO region at any cost.

He appealed the electricity consumers to cooperate with meter readers, line staff and other employees of the company so that they could provide them excellent service.