Over Rs. 0.5m Fine Imposed On Recovery Of Four Lions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 06:50 PM

Over Rs. 0.5m fine imposed on recovery of four lions

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Wildlife department Multan on Monday imposed over Rs 500,000 fine on a man after recovery of four lions from his house.

Deputy director wildlife Multan region Muhammad Hussain Gishkori said that the department had raided a house on credible information and recovered four lions from there.

He said, a notice was issued to the owner named Danish, who, however, filed petition before high court Multan Bench against wildlife department.

On the rejection of his petition by the high court on Mar 11, the department imposed Rs 505,000 fine on him i accordance with the government's schedule.

Moreover, he would also pay Rs 60,000 fine for breeding without license and another Rs 25000 fine for recovery of lions from his premises.

More Stories From Pakistan

