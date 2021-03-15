UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over Rs 0.5m Fine Imposed On Recovery Of Four Lions

Umer Jamshaid 28 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 06:00 PM

Over Rs 0.5m fine imposed on recovery of four lions

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :The Wildlife Department Multan on Monday imposed well over Rs 500,000 fine on a man after recovery of four lions from his house.

Wildlife Multan region Deputy Director Muhammad Hussain Gishkori said the department had raided a house on credible information and recovered four lions from there.

He said, a notice was issued to the owner Danish. The man, however, filed petition before Lahore High Court Multan Bench. The high court rejected his petition on Mar 11 and the department then imposed Rs 500,000 fine on the violator as per the government schedule.

Moreover, he added, the violator would also pay Rs 60,000 fine for breeding without license and another Rs 25000 fine for recovery of lions from his premises.

Related Topics

Multan Lahore High Court Fine Man From Government Court

Recent Stories

Jahangir Khan urges Overseas Pakistanis to use Ros ..

18 minutes ago

President, First lady receives shots of COVID-19 v ..

26 minutes ago

National Women Championship’s Group-B matches su ..

31 minutes ago

Modon, ADCC sign MoU to empower cycling events in ..

44 minutes ago

Hessa Buhumaid officially inaugurates DIHAD 2021

59 minutes ago

Gold price increases by Rs150 per tola to Rs107,15 ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.