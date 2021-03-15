Over Rs 0.5m fine imposed on recovery of four lions

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :The Wildlife Department Multan on Monday imposed well over Rs 500,000 fine on a man after recovery of four lions from his house.

Wildlife Multan region Deputy Director Muhammad Hussain Gishkori said the department had raided a house on credible information and recovered four lions from there.

He said, a notice was issued to the owner Danish. The man, however, filed petition before Lahore High Court Multan Bench. The high court rejected his petition on Mar 11 and the department then imposed Rs 500,000 fine on the violator as per the government schedule.

Moreover, he added, the violator would also pay Rs 60,000 fine for breeding without license and another Rs 25000 fine for recovery of lions from his premises.