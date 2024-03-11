Over Rs 0.7m Fine Imposed On Overpricing Last Week
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2024 | 06:23 PM
Under the directives of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, steps are being taken to eradicate overpricing and hoarding. Assistant Commissioners and Price Control Magistrates from all districts are actively working to eliminate profiteering, monitoring the auction of fruits and vegetables in the fruit and vegetable markets regularly, spokesman of the district administration told on Monday
The Deputy Commissioner has directed to ensure the sale of food items at prescribed rates and to display price lists prominently to facilitate consumers.
It has been warned that legal action will be taken against violations of the fixed rates. From 3 to 10 March, Assistant Commissioners and Price Control Magistrates checked the rates of food items in 12,009 shops, stalls, markets, and other business centers across the district and assessed the prices and quality. During this period, fines exceeding 769,000 rupees were imposed for violations, FIRs were lodged against 2 shopkeepers, 70 individuals were arrested and 3 shops were sealed.
