Over Rs 0.8 million fine imposed on 600 COVID-19 violators in Hazara division

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :In order to ensure observance of COVID-19 preventive Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in the Hazara Division the administration personnel of eight districts of the division have imposed a fine of Rs. 820,000/- on 600 violators.

Around 16 shops were sealed and issued warnings to 2500 individuals and entities during an inspection of about 9000 shops, markets, malls, transport vehicles, bus stands, public gatherings, restaurants, marriage halls and petrol stations, etc. during the last three days.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner Hazara Division Riaz Khan Mahsud while addressing a video conference with all the Divisional Commissioners on Covid-19, price control of essential commodities, and establishment of Sasta Bazars held today with the Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the chair.

To highlight progress on price control efforts, the Commissioner told that the officers of district administrations and other concerned departments and authorities have checked about 3000 shops, sealed 220 shops, and fined Rs.

one million to 150 shop keepers for overcharging.

Mahsud further informed that following the provincial government's directions 13 Sasta Bazars have been set up in Hazara Division where all essential edible items including wheat flour, Ghee, sugar, pulses, rice, fruits and vegetables, etc. were made available for general consumers at the government notified prices.

He stated that general people were being informed about the availability of essential food items on subsidized rates at sasta bazaars by installing banners etc. in different public places as well as through other media.

He expressed satisfaction over the performance of the Hazara Division and issued directions for maintaining the achievements of the divisional and district administrations.