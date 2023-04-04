Over Rs 1 billion spent on By-Elections in 2022, reveals Parliamentary Affairs Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi revealed in a Senate session on Tuesday that a whopping sum of Rs 1.06 billion was spent on holding by-elections in 37 Constituencies across Pakistan during the year 2022.

Responding to question of Senator Haji Hidayatullah Khan, the minister provided a detailed breakdown of the expenses, revealing that Rs 535.38 million were allocated for by-elections in 13 National Assembly constituencies, while the remaining Rs 524.57 million were spent on 24 Provincial Assembly constituencies.

The expenses on by-elections in Punjab amounted to Rs 452.

43 million for 26 constituencies, while Sindh only spent Rs 163.66 million on five constituencies.

The expenditures in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were notably higher, with Rs 158.83 million spent on six constituencies in the province.

The General Section of the Election Commission of Pakistan Secretariat spent a substantial amount of Rs 226.65 million on holding by-elections in all 37 constituencies.

Additionally, the administrative section of the ECP Secretariat spent Rs 41.57 million, and Rs 16.80 million were allocated for electoral rolls by the ECP Secretariat.