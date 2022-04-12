UrduPoint.com

Over Rs 1 Mln Fine Imposed To Profiteers During First Ten Days Of Ramazan

Umer Jamshaid Published April 12, 2022 | 06:30 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :District administration has imposed over Rs one million fine to profiteers, arrested 12 outlaws and get lodged 16 cases under price control act during the first ten days of Ramazan.

According to official sources, Deputy Commissioner Suleman khan lodhi said that profiteers and adulators would not be allowed to sale commodities on high rates during Ramzan.

He warned price control magistrates to improve their performance or ready to face strict departmental action.

DC Suleman khan lodhi expressed these views while presiding over meeting with price control magistrates here on Tuesday.

He said that availability of all quality commodities was being ensured on lower rates at Ramazan bazaars.

Earlier, DC visited the vegetable market along with officials and checked the rates of the eatables.

