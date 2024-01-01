Open Menu

Over Rs 100 M Fined On Profiteers During Year 2023

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 01, 2024 | 06:46 PM

Over Rs 100 m fined on profiteers during Year 2023

Price Control Magistrates imposed fine of over Rs 100 million to profiteers across the Multan division during the Year 2023

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) price Control Magistrates imposed fine of over Rs 100 million to profiteers across the Multan division during the Year 2023.

In a meeting chaired by Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Khattak, 136 Price Control Magistrates conducted 1.

4 million raids at scattered places in all four districts including Multan, Vehari, Lodhran and Khanewal.

FIRs were registered against 687 shopkeepers. Similarly, 4164 persons were also arrested. Commissioner Aamir Khattak directed the officials to expedite the process of raids in the Year 2024 to provide the maximum possible relief to the masses.

He instructed them to bring hoarders to justice. The officials from different departments were also present on this occasion.

Related Topics

Multan Fine Price Khanewal Lodhran Vehari All From Million

Recent Stories

CPI inflation recorded at 29.7% in December

CPI inflation recorded at 29.7% in December

4 minutes ago
 EU visa-free travel for Kosovo enters into force

EU visa-free travel for Kosovo enters into force

4 minutes ago
 Farmers advised to start sunflower cultivation

Farmers advised to start sunflower cultivation

4 minutes ago
 30,677 criminals arrested in Faisalabad last year

30,677 criminals arrested in Faisalabad last year

4 minutes ago
 President SST congratulates newly elected office b ..

President SST congratulates newly elected office bearers of SPC

4 minutes ago
 FESCO shutdown

FESCO shutdown

10 minutes ago
Senators demand national dialogue, highlight Baloc ..

Senators demand national dialogue, highlight Balochistan protesters issue

10 minutes ago
 Dominant Swiatek sends Poland into United Cup quar ..

Dominant Swiatek sends Poland into United Cup quarter-finals

3 minutes ago
 Minister lays foundation stone of Shah Alla Ditta ..

Minister lays foundation stone of Shah Alla Ditta Caves preservation & developme ..

3 minutes ago
 Putin says Russia will 'intensify' attacks on Ukra ..

Putin says Russia will 'intensify' attacks on Ukraine

3 minutes ago
 MDA launches action against illegal buildings

MDA launches action against illegal buildings

4 minutes ago
 Special steering committee reviews progress on imp ..

Special steering committee reviews progress on implementation of decisions

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan