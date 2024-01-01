Over Rs 100 m fined on profiteers during Year 2023

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Price Control Magistrates imposed fine of over Rs 100 million to profiteers across the Multan division during the Year 2023

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) price Control Magistrates imposed fine of over Rs 100 million to profiteers across the Multan division during the Year 2023.

In a meeting chaired by Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Khattak, 136 Price Control Magistrates conducted 1.

4 million raids at scattered places in all four districts including Multan, Vehari, Lodhran and Khanewal.

FIRs were registered against 687 shopkeepers. Similarly, 4164 persons were also arrested. Commissioner Aamir Khattak directed the officials to expedite the process of raids in the Year 2024 to provide the maximum possible relief to the masses.

He instructed them to bring hoarders to justice. The officials from different departments were also present on this occasion.