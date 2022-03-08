UrduPoint.com

Over Rs 101,500 Fine Imposed On 128 Profiteers; 8 Shops Sealed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2022 | 05:43 PM

Over Rs 101,500 fine imposed on 128 profiteers; 8 shops sealed

Rawalpindi District Administration conducted 1529 raids in seven tehsils of the district to check profiteering during last 24 hours and imposed Rs 101,500 fines on 128 shopkeepers while eight shops were sealed besides netting 12 violators

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Administration conducted 1529 raids in seven tehsils of the district to check profiteering during last 24 hours and imposed Rs 101,500 fines on 128 shopkeepers while eight shops were sealed besides netting 12 violators.

According to a district administration spokesman, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor ul Amin Mengal while chairing daily review meeting of price control inspections checked performance of the authorities concerned.

The Commissioner was informed that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against profiteers and hoarders and 12 violators were sent behind the bars during last 24 hours.

The meeting was informed that 307 raids were conducted in Gujar Khan Tehsil and fines amounting to Rs 15,500 were imposed on 12 violators while a shop was sealed.

Over 97 raids were conducted in Kahuta and seven violators were imposed fines. Raids were also conducted in Kallar Syedan, Kotli Sattiyan, Murree, Taxila, Rwp Cantt, Rawalpindi City and Rwp Saddar division areas and the teams took action against the profiteers.

The Commissioner had instructed the officers concerned to visit different markets on daily basis and take strict action in accordance with the law against profiteers to provide relief to the citizens.

Cases should also be registered against the rules violators and they should be sent behind the bars, the Commissioner said adding the rate lists must be displayed at prominent places at the shops besides ensuring establishment of DC counters at general stores.

>