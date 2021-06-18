UrduPoint.com
Over Rs 10b Allocated To Reduce Regional Disparity In Financial Year 2021-22

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 07:31 PM

The Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has allocated Rs 10.4 billion to reduce regional disparity through "District Development Plans" in financial year 2021-22

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has allocated Rs 10.4 billion to reduce regional disparity through "District Development Plans" in financial year 2021-22.

Finance Minister, Taimur Khan Jhagra in his budget speech informed the Khyber Pakthunkhwa Assembly that total cost of the District Development Plans isRs 70 billion.

He said the provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan is committed to equal development of all districts with more focus on areas that were neglected in the past.

