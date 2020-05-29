UrduPoint.com
Over Rs 11mln Fine Imposed On Profiteers During Current Year

Fri 29th May 2020

The price control magistrates have so far imposed over Rs 11 million fine on 9,509 profiteers during the current year

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :The price control magistrates have so far imposed over Rs 11 million fine on 9,509 profiteers during the current year.

They also got registered cases against 123 shopkeepers and vendors and sent them behind the bars over violation of the Price Control Act.

The details were shared by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali while presiding over a meeting here on Friday.

He said that the price control magistrates had been mobilised to implement the price control mechanism in the district.

